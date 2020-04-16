Throwback To the Time When Alaya F Turned Model For a Fashion Show

Bollywood newbie Alaya F has been successful in winning hearts with her debut movie Jawaani Jaaneman. However, her love for fashion, movies and style dates back to her childhood.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a throwback picture of Alaya where she walked as a model for fashion designer Pallavi Jaipur. Dressed in an aqua top and brown lehenga, Alaya is all smiles as she holds the designer’s hand while walking up the stage, along with actors Rituparna Sengupta and Shazahn Padamsee.

In another picture, she can be seen donning Rajasthani silver jewellery, including a bor tika and an upper armlet. She is also holding a silver-plated box in her hand.

The daughter of Pooja Bedi is busy spending her time with some fun activities these days. Alaya loves drawing and is a professional artist for many magazines. She recently shared a video of one of her latest designs.

“Another one #quarantineart,” she wrote.

Here is a look at some of her art works:

