Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Throwback To the Time When Alaya F Turned Model For a Fashion Show

A few pictures of Alaya F as a kid, where she walked as a model for fashion designer Pallavi Jaipur along with Rituparna Sengupta and Shazahn Padamsee at Lakme Fashion Week, have gone viral.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 16, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Throwback To the Time When Alaya F Turned Model For a Fashion Show
A few pictures of Alaya F as a kid, where she walked as a model for fashion designer Pallavi Jaipur along with Rituparna Sengupta and Shazahn Padamsee at Lakme Fashion Week, have gone viral.

Bollywood newbie Alaya F has been successful in winning hearts with her debut movie Jawaani Jaaneman. However, her love for fashion, movies and style dates back to her childhood.

Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a throwback picture of Alaya where she walked as a model for fashion designer Pallavi Jaipur. Dressed in an aqua top and brown lehenga, Alaya is all smiles as she holds the designer’s hand while walking up the stage, along with actors Rituparna Sengupta and Shazahn Padamsee.

In another picture, she can be seen donning Rajasthani silver jewellery, including a bor tika and an upper armlet. She is also holding a silver-plated box in her hand.

The daughter of Pooja Bedi is busy spending her time with some fun activities these days. Alaya loves drawing and is a professional artist for many magazines. She recently shared a video of one of her latest designs.

“Another one #quarantineart,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Another one☝️ #quarantineart

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Here is a look at some of her art works:

View this post on Instagram

Kya karein?‍♀️ TikTok- AlayaF_

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,417,598

    +38,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,081,969

    +70,244*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,884

    +24,888*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,487

    +7,337*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres