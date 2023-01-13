Thyroid Awareness Month: A Look At Common Symptoms In Children

The thyroid is a small gland in the shape of a butterfly that is responsible for producing hormones that play a crucial role in many of the body’s functioning. Dysfunction occurs when the gland produces too much or too little thyroid hormone. While thyroid issues are usually associated with older people, even children aren’t immune. The two most common types of thyroid conditions that affect the younger ones are Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism. While the good news is that this condition is curable, the prognosis depends on timely detection. January is observed as a Thyroid awareness month to raise awareness about the importance of the thyroid, its functions, and issues related to it

This Thyroid Awareness Month, here are common symptoms of thyroid you can spot in children. Read on to find more:

Types Of Thyroid

There are primarily two types of thyroid that affect children. These are:

Hyperthyroidism

This condition occurs when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone called thyroxine. This condition speed up the metabolism, which results in weight loss and irregular heartbeat.

Hypothyroidism

Hypothyroidism is caused by a deficiency of thyroid-stimulating hormone production (TSH). The lack of thyroid hormones can trigger changes including heart rate and body temperature.

Symptoms Of Hyperthyroidism In Children

According to the American Diabetes Association and the Paediatric Endocrine Society, Hyperthyroidism can manifest itself in children in symptoms that include trouble concentrating, a fast heartbeat, and a visibly enlarged thyroid gland.

You might also be able to spot a sweat and sleep problem in your child as well as mood swings. They might have weight loss despite a good appetite, wide-eyed stare with a possibility of eyes bulging out. Other symptoms can include fainting and looser stool

Symptoms Of Hypothyroidism In Children

You might be able to spot decreased energy, a swollen or puffy face, and weight gain without increased appetite in your child. Other symptoms also include decreased growth rate, muscle soreness, constipation, brittle hair and dry skin among children.

Treatment For Thyroid

In the case of an overactive thyroid, the usual treatment plan includes medicine, radioactive iodine treatment, and surgery. For Hyperthyroidism in children, the main types of medicines used are carbimazole and propylthiouracil. The other two treatment methods are usually preferred for adults.

An underactive thyroid is treated by prescribed levothyroxine. These medicines are taken at the same time every day, on an empty stomach.

