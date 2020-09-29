Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tiger Shroff Drops Music Video of Debut Single Unbelievable, Announces Dance Cover Challenge

Tiger Shroff in his latest post has urged his fans to send over dance covers and join him on Youtube.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 29, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Tiger Shroff has been in news for his newly debuted singing feat titled Unbelievable. Days after the single was unveiled on Youtube, the actor dropped the official music video of the song. Tiger has been sharing teaser snippets from the much-awaited video on Instagram. The action star in his latest post has urged his fans to send over dance covers and join him on Youtube.

He said that it has been lonely for him to dance and therefore he wants fans to show their moves through the dance challenge. He nails the steps effortlessly and manages to win over his fans with his impeccable and dancing skills.

In the caption, Tiger wrote, “It’s pretty lonely dancing all by myself * can’t wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge ❤️ #unbelievable #dancecover #outnow #unbelievabledancevideo”

Disha Patani wrote, “Wowwww(sic.),” in the comments section.

Announcing the full music video on Youtube, Tiger shard a post on Instagram with #YouAreUnbelievable

The music and lyrics of Tiger’s first ever song as a singer has been given by Daniel Glavin, Kevin Pabon, and Avitesh Shrivastav. Newcomer Simona Jesenska is seen as Tiger’s romantic interest in the music video. The music video has been directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra with choreography by Paresh. Punit Malhotra directed Tiger in his film Student Of The year 2 released last year.

On the film front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande were also part of the project.

Tiger is next gearing for Heropanti 2, a sequel of his debut film. The 2014 romantic action drama had Kriti Sanon who also entered film industry with Tiger. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Heropanti 2 is slated for a 2021 release.

