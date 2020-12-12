Tiger Shroff is a Big Fan of Allu Arjun, Says 'Wish I Could Move Like Him'
Tiger Shroff and Allu Arjun
Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff is an Allu Arjun fan and shared that he wishes he could move like the Telugu star. Tiger had a chat session with fans on Instagram, where a user asked him about Allu Arjun. "Allu Arjun (is) my fav Tollywood hero. Wish I could move like him," Tiger wrote.
Talking about his best quarantine moment, he wrote: "Other than time with my fam… tried out something new... thanks to @iamavitesh and @gauravxwadhwa." A fan asked Tiger about his first crush, the actor replied: "My history teacher." What's your addiction? "Other than my family and life, I love my job and love to train," he said.
Speaking about his upcoming work, Tiger will next be seen in "Ganapath", in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021. The film is planned as the first film of a franchise.
He will also be seen in the second installment of Heropanti.