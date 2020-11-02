Tiger Shroff Shares Video Doing High Jumps, Says 'Burning Cake Calories'

Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared how he burns cake calories in a new video on social media. Tiger posted a string of videos on Instagram. In the clips, he is seen doing high jumps.

He captioned the first clip: "Some speed drill for my fat a**". The Baaghi star captioned the second clip as "burning that (cake emoji) off." In the third video, where he is seen racing other men. "Nice try boyzz," he wrote.

Tiger will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4, as well as the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti. He will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of Heropanti 2 is expected to start in December.

"Two franchises, one emotion! #Heropanti2 and #Baaghi4.#Heropanti2 filming soon #Baaghi4 details to follow soon. Yet another one with my Mentor #SajidNadiadwala Sir," Tiger tweeted, referring to the fact that both films are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Baaghi 4 will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed Baaghi and Baaghi 3.