1-min read

Tiger Shroff Shares Flying Kick Video After Injury

Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury.

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury.

"Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable," he wrote as the caption.

Recently Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, flaunted his well-chiseled body on social media.

#YouAreUnbelievable #OutNow

Earlier this month, the young actor also made his debut as a singer with the single, Unbelievable. The video, helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

