1-min read

Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna's Caption On Their Picture Will Leave You In Splits

Action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna has posted about a side of the actor only she knows.

IANS

Updated:July 9, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
A picture she posted on Instagram Stories shows Tiger and Krishna chatting. On the image, she wrote: "The side of Tiger Shroff only I know."

Tiger re-shared the image on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Hmm.. Krishna Shroff".

The siblings are the children of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.

Krishna posts about a side of Tiger only she knows.

During the lockdown, Krishna posted a picture of herself along with her beau Eban Hyams at a beach. She captioned the image: "Beach, please."

On the other hand, Tiger, earlier on Wednesday, posted a throwback picture of himself from the times he did not have facial hair. In the image, he is seen lying down, flaunting his well-chiselled built and sporting maroon shorts.

"Jab daadi nahi aati thi (When I didn't have facial hair)... #bachpana," he wrote.

