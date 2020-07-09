Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna's Caption On Their Picture Will Leave You In Splits
Action star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna has posted about a side of the actor only she knows.
A picture she posted on Instagram Stories shows Tiger and Krishna chatting. On the image, she wrote: "The side of Tiger Shroff only I know."
Tiger re-shared the image on his Instagram Stories and wrote: "Hmm.. Krishna Shroff".
The siblings are the children of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff.
During the lockdown, Krishna posted a picture of herself along with her beau Eban Hyams at a beach. She captioned the image: "Beach, please."
On the other hand, Tiger, earlier on Wednesday, posted a throwback picture of himself from the times he did not have facial hair. In the image, he is seen lying down, flaunting his well-chiselled built and sporting maroon shorts.
"Jab daadi nahi aati thi (When I didn't have facial hair)... #bachpana," he wrote.
