Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

TikTok Ban in India: Some Of the Biggest Controversies Of All Times

While the decision on TikTok’s ban or no ban will be decided soon, we are having a look back at some of the biggest controversies created on the platform.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TikTok Ban in India: Some Of the Biggest Controversies Of All Times
Tiktok's ratings fell from 4.5 to 1.2 overnight but now they are back to 4.4 | Image credit: Twitter

The Government Of India has issued an interim order to pull a ban on 59 Chinese digital apps, including TikTok, VMate, UC Browser and Shein. The decision on the ban of TikTok has received mixed reactions from the people from India. While some lauded the “digital strike” by the Modi Government, others are expecting a logical and rational way to deal with the gimmicks of China.

While the decision on TikTok’s ban or no ban will be decided soon, we are having a look back at some of the biggest controversies created on the platform. The video-making app was a source of entertainment for some, while it provided an opportunity to showcase the talent to many others.

Despite the popularity, the app landed itself in trouble at times, with unwanted and troubled content. Here are a few of them:

1. Exposure of children to sensitive content: In April last year, senior lawyer Muthu Kumar filed a plea in the Madras high court. His petition was on the promotion of “pornographic content and exposure of children to sensitive content”. The HC demanded the union government to ban the app and it was later pulled down from Play Store as well as App Store.

2. Live streaming of suicide: Last year, a 19-year-old Brazilian committed suicide on TikTok. The video was streaming live on the app for more than an hour and received various complaints.

3. Chhapaak Face Make-up: After Meghna Gulzar-directorial became popular, Deepika Padukone threw a TikTok challenge to nominate girls for donning the acid-attack victim’s makeup. Not only Deepika, but TikTok also faced bash for this challenge.

4. Acid-attack videos: The most recent controversies surrounding started in May this year, when Indian TikToker Faisal Siddiqui posted a video endorsing acid attacks on women. He and the app received flak for inappropriate content.

5. Online challenges: There are a number of challenges that people take on the social media platform TikTok. However, not all of these end up being popular. Some even face huge backlash. One of these was the Autism Challenge, where the TikTok users faked seizures or ended up doing inappropriate dances, which were ableist in nature.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading