TikTok Ban in India: Some Of the Biggest Controversies Of All Times

The Government Of India has issued an interim order to pull a ban on 59 Chinese digital apps, including TikTok, VMate, UC Browser and Shein. The decision on the ban of TikTok has received mixed reactions from the people from India. While some lauded the “digital strike” by the Modi Government, others are expecting a logical and rational way to deal with the gimmicks of China.

While the decision on TikTok’s ban or no ban will be decided soon, we are having a look back at some of the biggest controversies created on the platform. The video-making app was a source of entertainment for some, while it provided an opportunity to showcase the talent to many others.

Despite the popularity, the app landed itself in trouble at times, with unwanted and troubled content. Here are a few of them:

1. Exposure of children to sensitive content: In April last year, senior lawyer Muthu Kumar filed a plea in the Madras high court. His petition was on the promotion of “pornographic content and exposure of children to sensitive content”. The HC demanded the union government to ban the app and it was later pulled down from Play Store as well as App Store.

2. Live streaming of suicide: Last year, a 19-year-old Brazilian committed suicide on TikTok. The video was streaming live on the app for more than an hour and received various complaints.

3. Chhapaak Face Make-up: After Meghna Gulzar-directorial became popular, Deepika Padukone threw a TikTok challenge to nominate girls for donning the acid-attack victim’s makeup. Not only Deepika, but TikTok also faced bash for this challenge.

4. Acid-attack videos: The most recent controversies surrounding started in May this year, when Indian TikToker Faisal Siddiqui posted a video endorsing acid attacks on women. He and the app received flak for inappropriate content.

5. Online challenges: There are a number of challenges that people take on the social media platform TikTok. However, not all of these end up being popular. Some even face huge backlash. One of these was the Autism Challenge, where the TikTok users faked seizures or ended up doing inappropriate dances, which were ableist in nature.

