Timeless Couplets by Mirza Ghalib

Over two centuries after he penned his last ghazal, Ghalib’s works are known to dexterously look into the human experience and facets such as love and loss.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
Timeless Couplets by Mirza Ghalib
Mirza Ghalib

Mirza Ghalib is one of the most illustrious and influential poets to have lived in India. Born, Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, he started using the pen-name of Ghalib (meaning all-conquering) early in his verses.

The prolific poet was given the honorific title Dabir-ul-Mulk" followed by the title of "Najm-ud-daula" by the Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar II.

He breathed his last on February 15, 1869 in Chandni Chowk, Old Delhi.

Here’s looking at some of the timeless couplets of the poet.

-- Ishq ne 'Ghalib' nakamma kar diya,

Varna hum bhi aadmi the kaam ke

-- Iss saadgi pe kaun na mar jaye ae khuda,

Ladte hain aur haath mein talwaar bhi nahin

-- Kahan mainkhane ke darvaza ghalib aur kahan vaaiz

Par itna jante hain kal vo jaata tha ki ham nikle

-- Mat pooch ki kya haal hai mera tere peeche,

Tu dekh ku kya rang hai tera mere aage

-- Hazaaron Khwahishein aise ki har khwahish pe dum nikle,

Bahut nikle mere armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle

-- Aina kyun na dun ki tamasha kahein jise

Aisa kahan se laun ki tujh saa kahein jise

-- Ashiq hun pa mashuq-farebi hai mira kaam

Majnu ko bura kahti hai laila mire aage

-- Hai aur bhi duniya men sukhan var bahut achhe

Kahte hain ki ghalib ka hai andaz-e-bayan aur

-- Na that kuch to khuda tha kuchh na hota to khuda hota

Duboya mujh ko hone ne na hota main to kya hota

-- Rekhte ke tumhin ustad nahin ho ghalib,

Kahte hain agle zamane men koi mir bhi tha

Besides being an Urdu poet, Ghalib was an exceptional letter writer and is credited with popularizing easy and comprehensible Urdu.

