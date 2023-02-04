CHANGE LANGUAGE
Times Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra Aced the Dapper Desi Look In Style

By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 18:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra has set style goals for the new age man.

Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding, here’s a lookback at all the contemporary Indian silhouettes he has nailed with elan

Sidharth Malhotra’s style quotient has been an extension of his suave personality. From sherwanis to bandhgalas the Mission Majnu star has never shied away from experimenting with desi looks.

From Manish Malhotra to Gaurav Gupta, Sidharth Malhotra has nailed every silhouette and every pattern with elan. Deep tones such as black and blue have been the actor’s go-to colours for every occasion and public appearances. While his style has always been about comfort and athleisure wear, his desi looks have leaned towards more structured jackets, bandhgalas and kurtas in shades of black and blue.

As per reports, the power couple are all set to tie the knot at Suryagarh, a luxury hotel in Jaisalmer on February 6. Ahead of his big, fat Indian wedding with actor Kiara Advani, News18 looks back at some of his stylish looks designed by the best in the fashion industry.

Gaurav Gupta

Sidharth Malhotra aces the overlapping bandhgala designed by couturier Gaurav Gupta.

Sidharth Malhotra makes a statement in Gaurav Gupta’s jade angular long jacket. The overlapping bandhgala is elevated with sculpted contrasting satin strips extending from the shoulders up to the asymmetric collar.

Manish Malhotra

The structured jacket paired with shirt and trousers designed by Manish Malhotra makes Sidharth Malhotra look wedding ready.

Monochromatic shades, especially black is a favourite shade Sidharth loves donning. This Manish Malhotra black diagonal oxidized gold bugle bead structured jacket paired with a quilted yoke shirt, slim black trousers and a velvet bow tie, makes this a perfect cocktail look for the actor.

Rohit Bal

Sidharth Malhotra slays in a velvet bandhgala designed by couturier Rohit Bal.

Velvet is one fabric that’s never going out of style. Sidharth slays in a velvet bandhgala enhanced with a hand embroidered motif, designed by couturier Rohit Bal. A perfect look for an evening function, the bandhgala silhouette definitely looks great on Sidharth.

Kunal Rawal

A wedding is incomplete without a sherwani, Sidharth nails this textured sherwani designed by fashion designer Kunal Rawal.

A wedding is incomplete without a sherwani, Sidharth nails this textured sherwani designed by fashion designer Kunal Rawal. The black textured fire motif embroidered sherwani with black breeches, complements Sidharth personality and makes it a great look to sport for any of the wedding festivities.

Shantnu & Nikhil

Sidharth can be colourful too, here he celebrates Shantnu & Nikhil’s handcrafted waistcoat and kurta set in full desi style.

Sidharth embodies a vibrant, joyous energy for the festive season in an intricately handcrafted waistcoat and kurta set from Shantnu & Nikhil’s ceremonial couture collection. The embroidered waistcoat adds a hint of colour to this dark tone silhouette.

About the Author
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade. From red carpet events to fashion weeks, she has interviewed established fashi...Read More
first published:February 04, 2023, 16:50 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 18:50 IST
