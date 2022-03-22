Times When Dwayne Johnson Motivated us to be Physically and Mentally Strong

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, is someone the fitness freaks and body-builders look up for inspiration. His body speaks the story of fitness by itself. The ever-young WWE star never leaves a chance to motivate his fans to be physically and mentally fit. So, if you are someone who looks up to the Hollywood actor for inspiration in life, then we have come up with some of the fitness lessons that he has shared with all to have a happy and healthy life.

Mind-muscle connection matters

Exercising is an art and the key to unlocking the right path is building a connection between your mind and body. In one of his posts, Dwayne talked about how people focus more on the amount of weight they lift and not on the quality of the reps. He mentioned that despite less weight, one can have an intense workout by building a connection of mind and muscles and improving the quality of reps they do.

Don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself

After a week of following a strict diet, everyone deserves a day of a cheat meal. One of The Rock’s favourite cheat meals is French toast made with his secret recipe. While sharing his cheat meals, he often talks about enjoying the meal. If you are working hard the whole week, then you have earned the day to enjoy your favourite recipe and treat your body with immense taste and flavours. So, do not cheat on your diet but treat it once a week with the cheat meal.

Tear the fibres by going slow and controlled

To let the workout work better for the body and to let it break the fat evenly, one should not rush while exercising. However, the key to building up muscles is going slow and controlling what you are doing.

Embrace yourself with this key to success

In one of his videos on Instagram, Dwayne shared some very important life lessons which can lead to the road to success. One of the secrets of success includes surrounding oneself with high-quality people who share the same values, principles and philosophies. Apart from that, one should be kind to everyone and treat everyone equally. Think big and get out of your comfort zone.

