Home » News » Lifestyle » Times When Our Bollywood Divas Elevated Their Saree Game in All Whites
1-MIN READ

Times When Our Bollywood Divas Elevated Their Saree Game in All Whites

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 19:56 IST

New Delhi, India

As they all slay in white sarees, Deepika, Anusha, and Kriti up the ante. (Images: Instagram)

As they all slay in white sarees, Deepika, Anusha, and Kriti up the ante. (Images: Instagram)

Let's take a look at 5 celebrities who looked stunning in white sarees, from Deepika Padukone to Anusha Dandekar

Time and again, we have witnessed our bollywood celebs leaving everyone’s jaw dropped with their unique fashion statements and style game. Well, this time, they took it a notch higher as they all slay in white saree and left everyone gasping for breath.

From Deepika Padukone to Anusha Dandekar, let have a look at 5 celebs who looked gorgeous in white saare

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone. (Image: Instagram/deepikapadukone)

Deepika looked phenomenal dressed in white statement saare. Her ruffled saaree was complemented by a strapless bustier blouse topped with a pearl collar.

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar. (Image: Instagram/vjanusha)

Anusha’s gorgeous designer drapes look breathtaking. She wears a white floral saree with a white chic belt and a pair of flawless earning to complete the look

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani. (Image: Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani looks hot in a corset-inspired white blouse along with her heavily embellished saree.She kept her hair open in curls and completed her ethnic look with jhumkas.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Image: Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Alia chose a pristine white saree embroidered with intricate thread work done all over the drape, pleats and the pallu. The star wore the saree in a traditional draping style and teamed it with a white blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon. (Image: Instagram/kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon looks glamours and chic in white georgette designer saare. She pairs it white a simple white blouse with V neck style.

Tags:
  1. Bollywood saree
  2. Deepika Padukone
  3. fashion
