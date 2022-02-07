Tips And Home Remedies to Avoid Motion Sickness While Travelling

This enthusiasm for travelling declines as soon as the thought of motion sickness kicks in. And while it is a common condition, it can spoil the whole fun of your journey. Motion sickness can cause the feeling of vomiting, dizziness, or nausea.

Here are some simple tips that can help you avoid it. By adopting some of the methods given below, you can get rid of the problem of motion sickness.

Do not read books:

While travelling, some prefer to read books, which is a good habit. However, if you have motion sickness, avoid reading books, for it may cause vomiting or nausea.

Avoid travelling on an empty stomach:

People often people feel that travelling without eating or drinking will not make them vomit, but it doesn’t go that way. So neither eat too much nor on an empty stomach.

Do not sit in the back seat:

Try to avoid sitting in the back passenger seat of a bus or car. Travelling in the back seats make our heads dizzy.

Home remedies

To get rid of the issue, have a pinch of roasted clove powder with a little sugar or black salt. It will not cause vomiting.

Chewing basil leaves during the journey helps avoid vomiting. Also, keep lemon-mint juice and black saltwater in a bottle. Keep drinking during the journey.

Keep a lemon handy with you during the journey. Whenever you feel uncomfortable, immediately smell the lemon peel. With this, your mood will immediately get fresh.

