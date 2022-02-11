Tips and Tricks For an Intense, Memorable Valentine’s Day with Your Partner

Sex may permeate our popular culture, but conversations about it are still associated with stigma and shame in Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends.

To address the widespread misinformation about sex, News18.com is running this weekly sex column, titled ‘Let’s Talk Sex’, every Friday. We hope to initiate conversations about sex through this column and address sexual health issues with scientific insight and nuance.

The column is being written by Sexologist Prof (Dr) Saransh Jain. In today’s column, Dr Jain shares some tips and tricks for a happening Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day 2022 is only two days away, and you might want to start planning now to make your February 14 memorable. Some like to spend Valentine’s Day partying or going out on a date or a trip, you can plan something more intense and enjoy sex with your partner.

Here are some useful tips and tricks:

1. Staycation: Instead of attending fancy parties, you and your partner should plan a staycation. Make a reservation at a nice hotel nearby and enjoy each other’s company. Experiment with sex positions and have fun.

2. Have sex before dinner: You’re enjoying a glass of wine, and then there’s dinner along with dessert, and before you know it, it is midnight and you have to work the next day. Sex with a full stomach is not easy. Instead, it’s better to have sex before dinner and bask in the sexy afterglow for the rest of the meal.

3. Role play: A staycation will provide you with ample time and space to engage in role play. You can try something you both like or you can get ideas from the telly.

4. Use a sex toy together: While sex toys are obviously great for some solo time, they’re also great for activities with your partner. Because only about 18 per cent of women experience orgasm during sex, a toy that provides additional clitoral stimulation can help.

5. Try sex next morning: Sometimes too much expectation can ruin a holiday. You or your partner can be tired at night after travelling. Why not try morning sex. There’s nothing quite like rolling between the sheets and whispering all the things you wish you had done last night into your partner’s ear.

6. Try some light BDSM: You don’t have to go all Fifty Shades here, but if both you and your partner are interested in exploring it, there’s no better time than Valentine’s Day. Just make sure to take things slow, communicate and check with your partner as you go.

7. Spend the day sexting: Nothing builds anticipation like sexting. If you shoot off quick, sexy missives of what you want to do to each other throughout the day, chances are you’ll have a hot script of your own to act out at night.

8. Food sex: Include items like chocolate sauce, whipped cream, cake, etc. to make your sex session fun. You can try eating food off your partner’s body.

9. Play with temperature: Temperature play is what happens when you use hot and cold sensations to add a little spice to your bedroom. Think of ice cubes, hot water, candles, etc., you can also buy a warming vibrator.

10. Gift them personalised card: Buy a gift card for a lingerie store of your choice, and write down your size with a note that says, “You pick”.

11. Sex after spa: On Valentine’s Day, you can also book a jacuzzi or spa session to calm your senses and have sex post that. However, don’t forget to carry condoms.

There are tonnes of ways to turn up the heat, just remember that sex has to be consensual. And don’t forget the aftercare – cuddling, taking a bath together, sharing a pizza or plain, simple chatting.

