Tips and Tricks for Men's Skincare

A man's skin is about 25 percent thicker than that of a female counterpart, but the rules for good skin care are not much different. The men's grooming market is flooded with products and advice, our take is utilise the downtime to get flawless skin.

"For healthy skin, it is important to eat right, cut down on smoking and sugary sweets. You can also help your skin by cleansing your face with a good cleanser in the morning. Don't rub your face instead pat it dry. Apply a good moisturizer day and night to keep the skin supple. Moisturizers also prevents cuts and irritation during shaving. Apply a lip balm to keep lips moisturized," cosmetic dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor told IANSlife.

Thicker as well as more oily skin needs a proper cleaning to keep the pores and the sebaceous ducts open. Using a good facial cleanser is most important before going to sleep, followed by a moisturizer to retain the skin's moisture. Cleansing is essential to sanitize your skin and eliminate dead skin cells, adds cosmetic surgeon Dr Mohan Thomas.

Shaving

Shaving should be done only after washing the face with warm water and mild soap. It is usually better to shave immediately after taking a shower as the hair is soft and can be cut closer to the skin for a smooth shave. Use a mild aftershave for that absolutely clean look.

Incorrect shaving can lead to an uneven skin tone, rough texture, and ingrown hair. Wash your face with warm water before shaving and do not shave against the grain. Experts suggest that the best time to shave is after the shower when the skin is moist, the pores open, and hair soft. Cut down on aftershave. After shave lotions containing alcohol were used in ancient days to prevent infections caused by razors. Instead, use a moisturizer or face tonic after shaving for a softer and healthier skin.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation of skin has to be done on a regular basis so as to remove the layer of dead cells which can cause bacterial infection on your skin. Removing dead cells from the skin's surface leaves the face radiant and healthy. Once a week, one should use a gentle but granulated face scrub to help smoothen the skin and eliminate dullness. This will also allow the moisturizer to get absorbed better. Gentle exfoliation will get rid of the impurities, cleanse the face, and revive the skin.

Sun protection

Wear sunscreen every day. A sunscreen of minimum SPF 30 is a must. Sun damage can accelerate ageing, cause wrinkles, and even skin cancer. Apply sunscreen on your face and neck and reapply every two hours if you are outdoors. Remember sun rays can penetrate the windows at your office and windshield of your car.

Use of a night serum usually in the form of Vitamin C and sometimes Vitamin A, not only tightens the skin, prevents fine lines and reduces the aging changes as well as address the pigmentation.

