Tips And Tricks To Buy Perfect Tomatoes

Indian kitchens are incomplete without tomatoes. To make any dish, be it veg or non-veg, the use of tomatoes for gravy is essential. Tomatoes have a special place everywhere, from tempering to dal to salad plates. If you are also fond of cooking, then today we have brought something amazing for you.

Many times we go out shopping for vegetables but when we bring them home and cut them, they turn out to be bad. This problem increases especially in summer. So today we are going to share with you some important tips related to the purchase of tomatoes.

Press the tomatoes before buying: Whenever you buy a tomato, press it to see if the tomato is hard or not. Hard tomatoes do not rot easily and they are also easy to store. Not only this, hard tomatoes remain fresh for a long time.

Red tomatoes: Whenever you buy tomatoes, take special care of their colour as well. Never buy yellow or discoloured tomatoes. They are not fresh and get spoiled soon. If the tomato is slightly green and red, you should go for them.

Avoid Fungus Tomatoes: If you buy a single tomato with fungus while shopping, it will spoil the rest of the tomatoes as well. So while buying keep a special eye on this.

Don’t get holes: If the tomatoes are black or have holes, avoid buying these tomatoes. Such tomatoes may have insects or they may turn black from the inside.

Don’t buy too many tomatoes: If you buy larger tomatoes, there will be less chance of them ripening naturally. Such tomatoes may have been prepared from artificial farming, which proves to be bad for health. So don’t buy a lot amount at a time at it also can get wasted.

