Tips and Tricks To Clean Plastic Tiffin Box In No Time

Most of us carry plastic lunch boxes to our schools or offices. Using it for a while may leave oil stains on plastic tiffin boxes. With these marks, the tiffin box starts appearing yellowish and dirty. And those stubborn stains can’t be removed easily even after rubbing a lot. So today we are going to share some tips to clean plastic tiffin to make it look new in minutes.

Use baking soda: You can take the help of baking soda to clean the plastic tiffin boxes. For this, put 3 teaspoons of baking soda in 1 bucket of hot water and soak the plastic tiffin box in it. Now keep it for half an hour and then wash the tiffin with clean water. Baking soda cleans the tiffin clean and makes it smell-free.

Vinegar: You can also easily clean the plastic tiffin by using vinegar. For this mix vinegar in water and put it in the tiffin and keep the tiffin closed for some time. Then clean the tiffin with complete fresh water as this will clean the tiffin and also make it odour-free.

Chlorine bleach: It is also one of the best tricks to clean plastic tiffin boxes. For this, take two tablespoons of chlorine bleach and mix it in a bowl of water. Then clean the tiffin box by applying this liquid. This will make the tiffin clean immediately.

Wrap paper in tiffin: You can use wrap paper to save the tiffin from oil and vegetable stains. For this, before keeping the food in the tiffin box apply wrapping paper or aluminium foil in the tiffin box. This will protect the tiffin box from any food marks and keep it clean.

Coffee powder: You can also use coffee powder to remove the bad odour from the plastic tiffin. For this, rub coffee powder on the tiffin box and then wash it with clean water. This will make the plastic tiffin box completely smell-free.

