Tips and Tricks To Clean Switch Boards With Kitchen Ingredients

To make the house look tidy, we try to do so many things. From cleaning it thoroughly to decorating it in a certain way, we make sure that our house looks welcoming. No one wants to see dirt and stains on the floor, furniture or even switchboards. And if you are looking for tips and tricks to clean your switchboards, then read on.

The dirty switchboards look like a stain on the wall. It becomes difficult to remove the yellow marks and black spots from switchboards. We also fear electric shock while cleaning them.

Let’s take a look at the tips and tricks to clean switchboards:

Power cut

First and foremost, before cleaning switchboards, make sure that the power of the house is cut, as there is always a fear of electric current. Also, do not forget to wear gloves on your hands and slippers on your feet while cleaning the switchboard as this will ensure your complete safety.

Vinegar

The use of vinegar to clean the switchboards is very effective. For this, mix 2 tsp vinegar and 1 tsp lemon juice in 1 cup of water and make a solution. Now dip a toothbrush or a cloth into the solution and rub it on the switchboard. This will make your switchboard shine instantly.

Baking soda

Baking soda can also be used to polish the switchboards. You can also use nail paint remover to get rid of tough stains. Apart from this, the use of alcohol can also prove to be quite effective in removing dirt from the switchboards.

Avoid turning it on immediately

After cleaning the switchboard, avoid turning them on immediately. Wait for some time before turning on the main power, for it may lead to spreading the current in the house. So, avoid turning the board on for 30-40 minutes after cleaning and turn it on only after the board has dried completely.

