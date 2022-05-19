Tips And Tricks To Make Your Make-Up Sweat-Proof, Protect Your Skin From Pimples

Many avoid using make-up during peak summers because excessive heat and sweat can ruin it. But what if there was a way to make your make-up sweat-proof?

We have reached a time where it is normal for everyone to put on make-up regardless of their gender. Many fashion influencers and make-up artists do make-up, but due to humidity and sweat, it’s not easy. There are a few tips to remember and a few rules to abide by if you need to put on make-up during summertime.

Always moisturise your face. Many don’t moisturise their face because it makes them feel sticky, but it is necessary to moisten your face to put on make-up. Use a water-based moisturiser instead of oil or cream-based ones.

Primer is essential to keep the make-up on for long. Primer is a necessity in your make-up kit. Apply it 5 minutes after applying the moisturiser and wait for five minutes to do the make-up.

Using a light foundation is also important during summers. If it is heavy, then your skin may react to the heat in a worse way, clogging your pores and increasing the risk of acne and pimples.

Waterproof mascara, unlike normal mascara, doesn’t spread everywhere on your face. Make sure you only use one coat of non-waterproof mascara and then use two coats of waterproof mascara. This will make your eye makeup heavy and ensure that it doesn’t flow.

Use a light liner to give definition to your eyes — from the corner to the outside. You may even use white eyeliner to brighten your inner eye area.

Make sure you use powder-based makeup, except powder-based blush. You can use loose powder in the T-zone. You can also use a make-up fixer spray. Always carry blotting paper and keep cleaning the oil off your skin, plus drink lots of water to ensure hydration.

