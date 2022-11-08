Tips And Tricks To Manage Excessive Hair Fall

Hair fall can be quite hectic to manage, especially when you are inundated with a broad range of products all claiming to stop hair fall. However, hair fall cannot be countered in a one-in-all solution approach as it is affected by numerous factors; plus, it varies from person to person.

Haircare is mainly caused by a poor diet, using excessive shampoo, scalp buildup and many more. Speaking of managing hair fall, here are some tips and techniques you can implement to reduce hair fall in your hair care routine.

So, let’s get started!

Tips for managing hair fall

Thin and fragile hair is more likely to fall out. Dermatologists suggest using a gentle shampoo during hair wash as you don’t want to wash the natural moisture from your hair.

Also, use a moisturising conditioner after hair wash to coat your hair strands and reduce split ends and breakage.

Avoid using hot oil on your hair or scalp, as it can lead to further damage to hair by heating up.

Avoid home colouring and chemical straightening. It’s always recommended to visit a professional who examines your scalp and hair and uses suitable products on it.

Mostly the damage in the hair is near the tips, so a good trim every six to eight weeks will help you chop off the damaged hair and promote hair growth.

Gently brush and comb your hair, and only enough to style it properly. Eat a healthy and balanced diet and restrict the consumption of those food items that can cause hair fall, such as dairy food products, as these aggravate heat in your body that leads to thinning and damaging hair.

Avoid local shampoos claiming anti-hair fall as the only purpose of shampoo is to clean the dirt, dust and sebum from your scalp, and they cannot 100% solve your hair fall-related issues.

Intake of enough nutrients like Folate, Vitamin B12, Riboflavin and Biotin can help you achieve healthy hair.

