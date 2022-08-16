Tips And Tricks To Use Loose Rubber Of Pressure Cooker

We use a pressure cooker in day-to-day cooking. From cooking to boiling, a pressure cooker is used in almost everything. This utensil is also to be used with precaution as any mishandling may prove to be fatal. You must have noticed a rubber on the handle of the cooker. The use of the rubber is to control the pressure of the cooker and maintain the temperature. But if the rubber gets loose, you will face problems while cooking.

Cooking in a pressure cooker is easy. However, when the rubber is loose, it becomes hard and tedious. Now, let’s take a look at a few things that can help you while cooking with loose rubber and how to tighten it.

Cool the rubber

Cool the cooker when the rubber is loose. For this, put cold water on the rubber or keep it in the fridge for 10 minutes. It will tighten the rubber and it will fit easily on the cooker. Hold the lid until pressure is created in the cooker.

Use dough

If you are having trouble with the lid of the pressure cooker and you are unable to tighten it, take the help of a dough. For this, put the dough around the lid of the cooker and close it and hold it until the pressure is created.

Cello tape

This may sound crazy, but it is an effective way to use your loose rubber. You can apply cello tape on the rubber, sticking it to the lid, forming pressure easily in the cooker.

Always keep the cooker on a straight and flat surface while cooking. This will not spoil the rubber for a long time.

Wash the rubber thoroughly after cooking and don’t put the rubber in the dishwasher.

