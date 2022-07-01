Tips For Long-Lasting Makeup in Monsoons

Heat, humidity, and rain, together wreak havoc on your hair and skin. Make-up is the one thing that gets impacted the most. The humidity and rain melts down the makeup in no time. Going barefaced may not be your preferred option, but wearing a lot of makeup might not be either.

There is no need to fret. Just a few swaps in your routine makeup products are going to make a huge difference in helping you beat the rains. You may think of some tricks like water-proof makeup. So stop stressing about the foundation and mascara smudging all over your face because it can be prevented by following tips.

Start using ice

In order to keep makeup from deteriorating too quickly during the rainy season, you might apply ice to the face. Makeup will remain longer if you apply ice to the face 5–10 minutes prior to applying it.

Keep it light

For fear of ruining their cosmetics, some people heavily apply makeup. This can easily ruin your makeup. It is better to use minimal makeup during the monsoon.

Makeup selection

Go for waterproof products only. For this, you can use matte compact and calamine lotion. You can do this by applying calamine lotion and a matte compact. Avoid using heavy moisturizers, oily foundations, cream-based colours, foundation, and face powder.

No kajals

Avoid using kajal on your eyes in the rainy season. This can spoil all your makeup in a pinch. Instead, you can apply waterproof eyeliner and eyeshadow in sheer and pastel shades to adorn the eyes.

Stay away from eyebrow pencil

Avoid using an eyebrow pencil to highlight eyebrows in monsoons. It is best to use a brow gel to keep the eyebrows set. Also, do not forget to do threading of eyebrows from time to time.

The correct blusher and lip color

Use a light-coloured blush with a cream foundation. Your blush will stay on longer if you do this. Additionally, using tissue paper to wipe your face after being wet in the rain will prevent your blusher from being damaged. Say goodbye to glossy or creamy lipstick during this time and stick to matte shades or cream matte lip colours.

