Tips for Picking, Packing Footwear for Travel

Picking the right kind of footwear for your trip is important but what is more important is how to pack them. Wear your heavier shoes for the flight to lessen luggage weight, suggest experts.Ishaan Sachdeva, Director at Alberto Torresi, Tabby Bhatia, Director at Voganow, and Harkirat Singh, MD at Woodland, have listed tips to make your travel lighter:* Though slip-on shoes make everything faster at airport security, it is often recommended to wear your heaviest shoes when travelling. These account for half of luggage weight, so it's a big saver of space! It may take more time in the queue, but the sacrifice is well worth it for the saved weight and space.* Try to find versatile shoes that will mix and match with all your outfits.* Think outside the bag. Tie laces together and loop shoes onto the outside of your backpack, instead of packing them inside. Not only does this save room, but it lets smelly shoes breathe.* When trying to figure out how to pack shoes for travel in a small bag, stuff smaller items and accessories into the shoes to utilise every available inch of packing space, and to prevent them from getting crushed.If you're not stuffing, pack pairs of shoes tightly together, soles out, with the heels at opposite ends.* Determine what activities you will do on your trip so you pack the appropriate footwear for the climate.* Limit your colours to brown and black, as they go with anything. Besides, dark colours help hide scuffs and stains. If you pack a matching belt, you'll always be in practical style.* Put the pair of shoes in a large plastic bag. Not only will this save you from digging through your luggage for a lost shoe but it will also help to keep your luggage odour-free.