Tips for Women on How to Style Plus Size Clothing
(Photo: Ashley Graham/Reuters)
If you are someone who is struggling to get your plus size clothing right and be fashionable than try wearing statement jewellery and opt for empire line dresses, suggest experts.
Ritika Taneja, Senior Director-Categories at ShopClues lists some tips to style up your plus size clothing.
* Wear statement jewellery: Highlight your strengths and hide your flaws, by taking the attention away. Wear statement jewellery like a choker neckpiece with your outfits. It will make you look effortlessly stylish.
* Make black your best friend: Fall in love with darker shades and ditch the pastel shades, as best is the black shade. Black-hued clothes will add a glam, style and of course make you slimmer.
* Wear shapewear: Invest in a good quality tummy tucker. It will flatten your body and elegantly accentuate the curves.
* Empire Line dress will look flattering: Be it western or ethnic wear, choose tops, kurta designed in an empire line way. It will put your flaws out of sight and highlight your strengths.
Natascha Tate, in-house stylist at LimeRoad too has some inputs to share.
* Brace yourself for the sheer and summery bodysuits. Pick plunging neck numbers to make sure you give your figure the accentuation it deserves. Pair them up with a rugged blue denim and classic white sneakers to take on the streets in style.
* Look out for metallic shift dresses that are all set to spruce up your sundown scenes this season. They're high on shine and high on style, plus, the shift silhouette falls perfectly along your vivacious waistline. Make sure you have a stock of those good ol' party pumps to go with these.
Tanvi Malik, Co-founder of FabAlley doles out tips to look glamorous in plus size clothing
* Asymmetrical stripes: Stripes have received a bad name in the past, but these days brands and designers have figured out how to use stripes' optical illusion power for good. Asymmetrical stripes make curvy women look more svelte and taller. Just look for stripes that angle inward towards your waistline, for a flattering silhouette.
* Monochrome dressing: A monochromatic outfit can create wonders with a linear, long, continued line which is universally flattering. Just ensure that you pick a color that complements your skin-tone and add a colorful accessory to your outfit to keep the look from being boring.
