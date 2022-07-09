Tips For Working Out After COVID-19 Infection

COVID-19 can be taxing for your body. The virus, upon finally exiting your system, leaves behind weakness and damages, that in worst cases, can be permanent. Getting back to routine can be difficult for some due to which, health experts advise taking it slow. Since hurriedness can lead to re-damaging of systems.

After getting cured of COVID-19, fitness enthusiasts cannot wait to return to their old regime. But, according to experts, one should always seek medical advice, if one is recovering from a coronavirus-induced illness. It is better to start working out slowly and not force your body. The threshold of your body needs to be built again before you start pushing your limits.

As per Dr Viveka Kumar, principal director, Max Super Specialty Hospital, “In your first week, reduce your normal training load by 50 percent. In the second week, you can increase mileage up to 70 percent of your previous volume,” as reported by The Indian Express. According to Dr Kumar, if you see no signs of deterioration in your health, you can resume 80 percent of your pre-COVID workout regime, and so on and so forth, bring it up to the 100 percent level.

Dr Kumar suggests immediate medical assistance if you feel chest pains or palpitations after your workout session. If during the infection you had cardiopulmonary symptoms such as chest tightness or light-headedness, then spacing out your workout frequency should be considered. In addition to these, precautions pertaining to your nutrition and hydrations should be given priority.

These measures are for people of all ages alike. People in their 30s and even 20s suffered cardiac arrests due to COVID-related reasons. Therefore, it is also important to have your cardiac evaluation done, if after the infections, cardiopulmonary symptoms persist. As per Dr Kumar, people have to judge how fast they can return back on the treadmill or the gym, according to the severity of their COVID-19 infection.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.