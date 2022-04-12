Tips on How Father Can Maintain Good Bond With Son

In today’s modern era, people are too busy meeting deadlines and living up to the expectations at work that they get very less time for their family. We should always remember that the ultimate happiness of our life revolves around our family and children. In this year’s World Happiness Report, released by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, India ranked 136th, which means our country is one of the unhappiest countries in the world.

This unhappiness is reflected in our relationships. So, we should also take efforts to preserve and maintain it. In the 21st century, the father-son relationship has undergone a radical change.

Here are a few tips a father can do to have a great relationship with his son.

Set a good example

A father should always try to set a good example in front of his child. The personality of the child is developed according to the behaviour of the father. A father is a role model for his son.

Spend quality time with your son

In today’s hectic life, though it is tough to find time for your son, it is necessary to spend quality time with him. Take your family out for a picnic or a short vacation or spend the day watching movies . A game of cards or carrom board can also do the trick.

Divide personal and professional life

Avoid staying busy with your office work while you are at home. Your son might feel neglected if you don’t draw a line between your personal and professional life.

Take interest in his life

A child always wants attention and appreciation from his parents. So, if your son does anything that is commendable, don’t hesitate to praise him. Also appreciate him if he displays good behaviour and habits. Try to become a friend to your son by taking interest in his life. Just chatting with him about how he spent his day is a good way to build a friendly relationship. If your son is still pursuing his studies, helping him out is also a good idea.

