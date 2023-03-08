Tips On How To Strike A Work-Life Balance For Moms

As a mother, finding the balance between work and life can often feel like a juggling act. The demands of parenting and the pressures of work can be overwhelming. It is not uncommon to feel exhausted and stressed more often than not. This is why it is crucial to find ways to create a healthy balance between the three aspects of your life: yourself, motherhood, and work. It is all about setting clear boundaries, including prioritising self-care, whether that means exercising, meditating, or simply relaxing.

Balancing is also about remembering that balance doesn’t mean perfect equilibrium. On some days, work may take priority, while on other days, family obligations may require more attention. Yet here are five tips you can include in your everyday life, to strike the perfect balance, and create a fulfilling and manageable lifestyle as a working mother:

Set The Right Expectations

It might not be the most ideal to always set high expectations of yourself. Setting only realistic targets and goals is the key to a more balanced life. Something that is achievable and does not lead you to feel overwhelmed. Also, make sure not to have too high expectations from your kids. Learn not to burden them or yourselves with your aspirations and dreams. It is crucial to take things in stride. Try communicating your needs and limitations to your employer and family members, and do not take on more than you can handle. Practice Self-Care

Remember that unless you are able to take care of yourself you will not be able to take care of others. This means taking breaks when you need them. Do not feel guilty about doing that. Also remember it is crucial to eat healthy, exercise, and get enough sleep. Practicing self-care helps you to maintain your physical and mental health, and prevents burnout. Never feel guilty for taking some time out for yourself. As a working mother, you already have your hands full. Sometimes, it is crucial to put yourself first too. Build A Support Network

The old African proverb “it takes a village to raise a child” rings true. It’s important to have a support network of family, friends, and colleagues who can help you out when you need it. Do not shy away from asking for help when you need it. Delegate tasks when things get overwhelming. Building relationships with other working mothers who can relate to your struggles might also be a good idea. A strong support network is crucial to help you feel less isolated and overwhelmed. Learn To Say No

Always saying “yes” is not going to make your life easy. Learn to say no to requests and commitments that do not align with your priorities or are making you feel overwhelmed. This is all about being clear about your boundaries and not feeling guilty about saying no. It is also crucial as it helps you to prioritise your time and energy and avoid over-committing. Find Time For Hobbies

Just because you have responsibilities placed on your shoulders does not mean you cannot and should not make time for yourself. In fact, it is more necessary than ever to take care of your mental health. Make it a priority to schedule time for activities you enjoy, whether it’s reading, painting, or exercise. Finding time for hobbies helps you to maintain a sense of balance and fulfillment in your life outside of work and motherhood.

