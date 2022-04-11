Tips to Apply Sunscreen For Full Skin Protection in This Summer Heat

In summers, protecting our skin is extremely important, and the best way to do it is by applying sunscreen before heading out in the sun. Sunscreen is necessary to protect our skin from the UV rays of the sun which can cause damage and even lead to skin cancer. But it’s equally important to apply the sunscreen the right way. Here are a few tips to help you properly apply sunscreen.

1. Use enough sunscreen to cover exposed skin. Use at least two ounces of sunscreen for the body and one for the face. It should be applied for at least 20 minutes before heading out in the sun.

2. If one is using sunscreen or lotion, squeeze a dollop on the palm and then dot it directly on the face so that it absorbs quickly and evenly.

3. Proceed to apply it all over the body by rubbing the sunscreen into the skin until it gets absorbed and no residue is seen.

Advertisement

4. Do not forget the areas like ears, neck, feet and the back that are hard to reach.

5. To remain protected, reapply sunscreen every two hours or immediately after swimming or sweating.

6. Choose a sunscreen that has an SPF Of 30 or higher, is water-resistant and provides broad-spectrum coverage which means it protects from UVA and UVB rays.

By following these easy tips on the hot summer days, one can easily protect their skin from tan. And along with this, drinking a lot of water and keeping the body hydrated will help your skin get a natural glow.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.