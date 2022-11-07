Tips to Avoid Common Mistakes During Your Job Interview

Ahead of sitting for a job interview, we are advised so much by our elders, friends, and colleagues that at times it increases our anxiety and stress. Different people suggest various tips, in accordance with their experience and job profile. But, before going for an interview, it is important to understand there are a few things common for all professions.

Here are a few tips as often suggested by experts which can help you during an interview.

An interview is just a personality test. The interviewer shortlisted your CV and you might have cleared a few tests before appearing for the interview. But, an interview does not just include a CV but also your knowledge, punctuality, discipline and speaking skills as well as your dressing sense.

Interviews take place in formal settings in every case. Making a strong first impression begins with maintaining a neat and professional appearance. Confidence and a positive attitude come naturally when you feel good. In the interview, these nonverbal cues are crucial along with the verbal ones.

You might be questioned during an interview about your perceptions of the company’s position within its industry, its competitors and its competitive advantages. Do thorough research about your prospective employer, the job role and the industry at large before appearing in the interview.

There are many frequently asked questions; get ready with your responses so that you don’t have to fumble. Bring some thoughtful questions prepared for the interviewer. This will show both your knowledge of the firm and your genuine interest in the job role.

“Why should we hire you?” is a quite common question and most of the interviewers ask this during the interview. Answering this question with conviction could increase your chances of getting hired. In your response always focus on your strengths and highlight how you can contribute more to the employer’s growth with your skills. .

According to research, interviewers form opinions about candidates within the first five minutes of the interview and then spend the remaining time seeking evidence to support those opinions. Focus on the first five minutes of an interview.

