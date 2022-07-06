Tips To Avoid Harmful Effects of Computer And Smartphone Screens on Eyes

Smartphones and laptops have become essential parts of our life. Most of us spend a significant time daily using smartphones, laptops and computers. A growing number of people are getting addicted to smartphones or using computers for long hours due to their jobs. The screens of computers and smartphones can have harmful effects on the eyes.

Professor Jean Twenge of San Diego State University, California, has found out that the blue light of the smartphone can lead to insomnia. According to ophthalmologists, addiction to smartphones can lead to several other problems related to eyes.

What do experts say?

Dr Rajiv Bajaj, an eye specialist at the Bajaj Eye Care Center in Delhi, says that focusing on the screen for several hours can put strain on our eyes. Eye problems caused by excessive computer use are called computer vision syndrome (CVS). Such problems are seen in most of the people who are working on the computer screens. Children, who watch cartoons and play games on smartphones or tablets, also face this problem.

According to Dr Bajaj, if you have eye problems and you do not wear proper glasses while using the screen, then you are likely aggravating the problem. Excessive use of the screen can cause problems such as blurred vision, dryness in the eyes, irritation in the eyes, headache or neck pain.

How to prevent eye problems

According to the ophthalmologists, children should not look at the screen for a long time. If you work for long hours in the office, then you should take breaks in between. After working for 20 minutes, take a break of 20 seconds and during this time blink your eyelids 20 times. If there is dryness in the eyes, then you can take appropriate drops after consulting with an ophthalmologist. The most important thing is that you must visit an ophthalmologist for an eye check-up after every three months.

