Tips To Avoid Health Risks Of Air Pollution

There is nothing more crucial for life than air, and yet because of air pollution, a simple act of breathing contributes to 7 million deaths every year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, the global health body informed that almost all of the global population (99%) breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline limits containing high levels of pollutants, with low- and middle-income nations suffering from the highest exposures.

Experts across the globe have stated that both long-term and short-term exposure to air pollution can result in heart disease, stroke, diabetes, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbation, and other serious health problems. Wondering what is the solution, as one can’t stop breathing. There are a few things that can be done to avoid the health risks of air pollution.

Stay indoors

Air Quality Index (AQI) was developed to measure air quality. It gives you an upper edge in tracking the air quality specifically for your area, and when AQI is in the unhealthy zone then you must avoid going outdoors.

Wear a mask

Coronavirus has affected the entire world in many ways but one good habit that it has developed among people is using face masks. Use N95 masks as they limit the pollutants in the air very effectively as compared to cloth masks.

Quit Smoking

Don’t smoke indoors, but before that try and quit smoking, as it not only harms your health but also contributes to the pollutants in the atmosphere. Encourage others also to quit smoking.

Air purifiers

Do proper research and invest in a good air purifier. Use air purifiers at home to keep the air clean and change the filters at regular intervals.

Plant trees

Plant saplings at home like Peace Lily, Aloe Vera, Spider Plant as they act as natural air purifiers, which can help you in breathing easily indoors. You can also choose Florist’s chrysanthemums or “mums” because they are ranked the highest for air purification. Not just this, but, experts have also informed that they eliminate common toxins as well as ammonia.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates here.