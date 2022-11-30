Tips to Boost Your Immunity This Winter

Winters have arrived, but with it, the risk of catching flu, cold and various similar infections has also increased. To avoid falling prey to such health issues, it becomes important to take a bit of extra care of your body and its immunity. It’s essential to fulfil your body’s nutritional requirements. You need to make healthy lifestyle changes that can boost your immunity and keep you active during winter; is essential.

With the cold weather, many people often avoid stepping out. This impacts their immunity and also makes it easy for a virus to spread from one person to another in an enclosed place. If you don’t want to fall prey to any virus and stay active during winter, here are some tips to give a boost to your immunity.

- Drink a morning with a cup of green tea. It contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCS), which works as an immunity booster. Plus, it has several potent antioxidants that prevent several cardiovascular diseases.

- Include root vegetables in your diet, like sweet potatoes, carrots, and yams. These are rich in antioxidants and carotenoids and protect against various cellular damage.

- Eat curd instead of buttermilk, as it is known as an excellent probiotic and has warm potency.

- Include millets such as ragi, bajra and rajgira in your winter diet, as they contain vitamins and minerals that improve your health overall.

- Vitamin D is very essential for boosting your hormone levels. And its insufficiency can lead to seasonal depression and various health problems. That’s why take vitamin D as much as possible.

- Drink golden milk (turmeric) before bed to reduce inflammation and improve immunity.

- Give yourself plenty of sleep, at least 6-8 hours, for a healthy and productive mind and body.

- Include regular physical activity in your regimen. The more your body is active, the better immunity you will have. This will allow checking any virus attack on your body.

