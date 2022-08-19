Tips To Control Sleepiness Post Lunch At Work

Do you feel drowsy after a good lunch with your colleagues and when you are back at your desk you keep on yawning? You are tired but you have to complete the task given by your boss within a limited time. You might also agree that your productivity level reduces after the meal and certainly, we all hate that. But don’t you worry, you are not alone. Here are a few tips that you can try which can help you to control sleepiness after lunch.

Fix your sleep cycle:

Sleep is the most important thing a body needs. You might be tired as your body did not receive enough rest. A person needs at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep to avoid fatigue.

Walk after meal:

Yes, there might be a pressure of a deadline, but don’t sit immediately at your seat post your meal. Have your meal and go for a walk and get the fresh air. It will refresh your body and you might also work more efficiently.

Control your portions:

Over-eating can easily lead to heavy eyes by slowing down digestion, further, it gives you an uncomfortable and bloated feeling. Go for limited portions of meals that might help you to avoid being sleepy and lethargic.

Keep Chewing gums with you:

According to a study at St. Lawrence University, chewing gum may reduce tiredness and boost alertness; however, overdoing it might reverse the results. Chewing a mint or your favourite gum will for at least five minutes boosts energy and also keeps you fresh.

Listen to your favourite beats:

Music can improve job performance and can help you avoid tiredness post-meal. According to studies, listening to music enhances the quality of work and the time it takes to accomplish tasks. So make a playlist and relax.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here