8 Easy Tips to Help You Keep Your Anxiety At Bay

Whether it’s because of a deadline at work, your personal life, or whatever horrible thing is going on in the world, anxiety can come up in any situation - or any situation that your mind and body find stressful, dangerous or unfamiliar, to be precise. Anxiety can perhaps be best described as a sense of dread, distress and uneasiness before or during an event you find significant.

A certain level of anxiety can actually be good for you because it keeps your mind alert and aware, and most people are able to cope with regular stresses. For a lot of people, however, anxiety can be chronic and worsen with time, leading to anxiety disorders.

Don’t take anxiety lightly

A study published in Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience in June 2017 reveals that anxiety disorders like generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and others are some of the most prevalent mental health problems and are associated with a very high disease burden. Anxiety in these cases can not only significantly impair regular function but also cause other illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, hyperthyroidism, respiratory disorders and even drug abuse.

It’s important to remember that help and treatment are available, no matter how severe a form of anxiety you suffer from. You should consult a mental healthcare professional if you are experiencing severe symptoms of anxiety. But if the symptoms are mild to moderate, you can use the following tips to cope with it better.

Learn to identify the triggers of anxiety, particularly high-stress situations which lead to major episodes of anxiety.

The moment you find your anxiety to be triggered, take a step back from the situation. Take some time out, take a few deep breaths and engage in relaxing activities like yoga, meditation, jogging, etc.

Accept what you can’t change - especially things beyond your direct control, like natural disasters, the economy, epidemics and pandemics.

Change what you can, especially things that affect your physical and mental health. Consume a balanced diet, don’t skip meals or compromise with your sleep. Limit your caffeine and alcohol consumption.

Get enough exercise and fresh air regularly. Vitamin D is known to regulate mood and alleviate symptoms of anxiety.

Don’t suppress or ignore your feelings. If you feel your anxiety is hindering your life and routine, take charge of the situation.

Reach out for help. Talk about your situation to a loved one who can provide support or a mental health professional. Remember, there is no shame in asking for help.

Get a thorough check-up done every year to rule out medical causes behind your anxiety. Sometimes, symptoms of anxiety can mask deeper health issues.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India's first and biggest resource for verified medical information.

