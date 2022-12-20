Tips to Encourage Your Children for Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Having a healthy and disciplined lifestyle is very important for children, especially when they are at their developing stage. Parents and other caregivers can ensure these healthy lifestyle habits by guiding the children and restricting them on necessary terms, as they play the most crucial role in shaping a kid’s eating habits.

This doesn’t mean that you, as a parent, need to know everything. It’s normal to struggle and experience a hard time developing on your own. But together, you and your child can practice maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To help you more with it, we have presented a few points on how to encourage a child for good eating habits.

To develop healthy lifestyle habits, start with what they consume throughout the day and in which quantity.

Add more vegetables, fruits, and whole-grain products to their diet.

Including more lean meats, lentils, poultry, beans, and fish to provide them with adequate protein.

Provide them with low-fat or non-fat milk and dairy products like cheese and yogurts.

Encourage them to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep them hydrated.

Limit their sugar and saturated fat intake.

Another important step to take for your children’s diet is reducing the calorie-rich food items. Limiting the consumption of high-fat, high-sugar, and salty snacks will help effectively develop a healthy lifestyle. Allow these occasionally only, so it would become a treat for them.

Physical Activity

Children, especially those between the ages of 3-5 years, should be physically active throughout the day to fasten their growth and development. As a parent, ensure your child gets at least 3 hours of physical activity daily.

Children between the ages of 6 and 17 need to have at least 1 hour of physical activity every day. These activities include bicycling, jumping rope, playing basketball, or any other sport they choose.

Reduce Screen Time

Nowadays, children from a very young age get addicted to smartphones, which is very unhealthy. That’s why limit your child’s screen time and encourage them for physical activity, or other healthy behaviours in which you can also participate.

Reduce Sedentary time

Giving quiet time to play or read or do homework is healthy, but make sure, your children don’t spend more than 2 hours watching television, playing video games or surfing on the web. Instead, engage with them in healthy activities that will strengthen your bond.

Ensure proper sleep

Having inadequate sleep schedules in children leads to obesity and other poor health problems. Children at their developing stage need more sleep than adults for proper growth and a healthy body.

