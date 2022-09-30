Tips To Get Your Make-Up Game On Point

Have you been envious of your friend applying an on-point eyeliner or having carried a perfect makeup look? If you have been too shy to ask for suggestions and have struggled to get your make-up game on point, we are here to offer help. There are some easy-peasy hacks to get that perfect makeup look. If you are a beginner, all the makeup products available on the market might seem a little overwhelming as you may not know the right technique to apply them. However, once you learn how to pull off various looks, applying makeup will become interesting for you.

To start with, you can these makeup looks.

Nude Makeup

Begin by covering the blemishes or scars with a concealer and then apply a light layer of foundation that exactly matches your skin tone. Use a neutral colour eyeshadow like a shimmery pink or matte brown. You can apply dark grey or dark brown eyeliner, nude lipstick, or just a lip gloss. You can wear this look to your college, for a brunch, or to the office as well.

Glam Makeup

For glam makeup, you can opt for a particular colour and wear it in different tones and shades. If you pick the pink colour, opt for a hot pink on your lips, while you may apply a soft glittery pink eyeshadow and blush. If you want, you can go for bold eyes and bold lips as well. Add some highlighter for the glam. This makeup is perfect for any party.

Smokey eye makeup

The eyes are the centre of attention in this makeup, so opt for nude makeup on the face, and go bold with your eyes. To create the Smokey eye look, use a black or brown eye pencil and draw on the upper eyelid. As you reach the outer corner, create a small wing.

Connect a line from the wing to the crease and blend the colour with your finger or brush.

You can also make a slanting hashtag and blend it out.

Glitter Makeup

To extra glam and glitz to your face, use some shimmer and glitter for your makeup.

For the eye, you can add glitter to your Smokey eye makeup, but remember to apply it in the outer corner of the eye. For lips, you can add glitter on top of your lip gloss. Do not apply glitter to both eyes and the lips as it may look overboard.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here