Tips To Help You Start Feeling Positive About Your Body

Believe it or not, looking at people flaunting their perfect bodies on social media can take a toll on our mental health. But what is the perfect body? We as a society have this notion that if you are too fat or too skinny, you are not perfect. Because of this narrative, most of us start to feel terrible about our bodies. Are you someone who is struggling with negative body image? Say no more. Read all the way through to fall in love with yourself again.

Company matters a lot: Make sure you are around people who make you feel comfortable. The ones who accept you and appreciate you the way you are.

Top showsha video

Keep in mind that a lot of images you come across on social media are photoshopped. Stop checking the accounts or block the accounts that promote negative body thoughts.

Make a list of the top five things that you like about your body. Instead of focusing on the negative things, concentrate on the positive ones. Go through the list over and over again to remind yourself of things that you like about yourself.

Do nice things for your body like get your hair done, make time for sleep and go out to a spa among others. Appreciate the things that your body does for you.

Do not choose specific parts of your body that you dislike. See yourself as a whole person.

Challenge negative thoughts and counter them with positive ones. Lift yourself by appreciating your qualities rather than cribbing about your imperfections.

Wear clothes that make you feel comfortable.

You are unique. You possess qualities that no one else does. So, stop comparing yourself to others.

Just to be clear, body image is not about how your body looks. It is about how you perceive it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here