Tips to Involve Children in Household Work

Involving kids in household activities teaches them to be responsible and be prepared for any challenge life might throw at them. Taking responsibility is an important part of growing up. And apart from this, engaging children in household work helps them build a good family bond.

Here are a few tips to involve children in household activities.

First, motivate the child.

Then make a list of all the housework.

Do the task together until the child does it on their own.

Then discuss the chores for the day or week. Write them in a way that they are easy to remember.

Invite all family members to a family meeting. And then present the list in the meeting so everyone sees all the chores.

Encourage children to take chores related to pets, their bedrooms, playrooms etc.

Show interest in how the child has done the job.

Praise positive behaviour.

Organise the cleaning closet. Brooms, mops, vacuums, cleaning cloths, dusters and cleansers should be easy for everyone to get what they need.

Reward chart: In this, one can give a small reward if the child has done the work well. By letting them choose a TV program which they want to watch or letting them choose the meal to eat for the day.

Make time on weekends for everyone to do some weekly household work together.

Talk about consequences if chores are not done. One should always try to set expectations.

Doing the household work helps children learn how to take care of themselves, their home and their family. They learn a lot of new skills that will only help them in future. Being involved in household activities helps them experience relationship skills like communicating, cooperating and how to work as a team. It also helps them feel competent and responsible.

