Tips To Keep In Mind While Moving With Your Pets Abroad

To move to a different country, whether by choice or for a job, requires a lot of planning. But, if you are to relocate to another country with your pet, then the planning cannot be done at the last minute. While you will have a lot on your plate, remember that your pet depends on you to get to the new home safely.

Here is a list of a few things for you to keep in mind –

As you start your planning, do in-depth research on the pet import laws of the place you’re moving to. Some countries have stringent import rules, while other countries do not allow certain kinds of animals or breeds.

Ensure that you have the passports, visa copies, appropriate IDs, emergency contact information, no objection certificate, and other important documents ready.

Get your pet an ISO-compatible microchip before the relocation. A microchip is a tiny device that contains a Unique Identification Number (UIN) and needs to be registered with a national pet recovery database. It is implanted underneath the shoulder blades of a dog or cat.

Vaccination of your pets is a must. Maintain a record of essential vaccinations like rabies, Feline Panleukopenia, Feline Rhinotracheitis, Feline Calicivirus, etc. Always check the laws and the requirements of the visiting country.

Get your pet checked for tapeworm and parasites. As per USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, for the entry of your pet in the USA, the pet has to be free of screwworm and should have no previous case history of foot and mouth disease.

Quarantine laws vary from country to country. Some European countries do not have quarantine periods anymore and require an EU Health Certificate instead.

If you are planning to move to the USA, you will have to get an International Health Certificate. For the UAE, get an animal health certificate from your vet 10 days before travelling. It should be signed by an official veterinarian.

Talk to your veterinarian. They can check your pet and offer advice on your pet’s health. They can also check off health requirements dictated by the country you will be relocating to. Get your pet’s medical records as well as prescribed medications ready.

Apart from this, check with the country where you are moving to and get detailed information so that you and your fur baby have a hassle-free travel.

