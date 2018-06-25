English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tips to Keep Your Furniture Monsoon Ready
'Prevention is better than cure' is a perfect fit for this season.
Representative Image: Reuters
With the monsoon approaching its imperative that you keep your furniture ready to face the rainy season. Avoid keeping extra hot things directly on the surface and get the solid wood furniture treated with wax, varnish or any other protective and decor coating, suggest experts
Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture, and Sameer A M, Founder and CEO at Bonito Designs, have listed few tips:
* Let the Furniture breathe, keep it exposed to dry air as much as possible.
* Use drawers and door excessively.
* Avoid keeping extra hot things directly on the surface.
* For movable furniture, changing position even a little bit will be good.
* Keep sofa cushions dried.
* If you can, get the solid wood furniture treated with wax, varnish or any other protective and decor coating
* Get rubber or polymer bushes for the legs of your furniture so that the surface underneath doesn't retain moisture.
* If you happen to live in an extremely rainy region, it's important that you make efforts to remove moisture from the rooms, same could be done with the use of an AC or other moisture control equipments.
* Get cracks or joinery within the furniture filled in before monsoons begin as these can later become breeding ground for various life forms.
* Ensure there is no stagnation of water around furniture and make sure the walls behind or adjacent to your furniture doesn't seep water. This could be a hard one to figure but would certainly cause serious issues as it often goes unnoticed.
