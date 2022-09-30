Tips To Keep Yourself Healthy After Excessive Sugar Consumption This Festive Season

The festive season is here in full swing, and that also means we will have lots of sweets at home for everyone. In India, no matter how small a celebration, it is incomplete without sweet dishes on our menu. The habit of having something sweet after every heavy meal is something which has become a tradition for us. While having and offering sweets is considered a polite gesture, it ruins our diet. To deal with it, the body requires a detox to save itself from the damage of excessive sugar.

According to Bulletproof, consuming too much sugar can cause problems like diabetes, cholesterol, heart disease and obesity. If you go on a sugar break, your brain function could take a back seat and you could have inflammation for most of the week. You may also lose weight, but you’ll never feel energetic and fresh again.

If you have eaten excessively sweet food in the past few days, you can consume lukewarm lemon water to detoxify the body. This helps in flushing out all toxins and excess sugar from the body. Other than lemon water, you can also have ginger and black pepper tea. This is another great drink for body detoxification.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Include fiber-rich food like salads, carrots, green vegetables, bananas and sprouts in your diet. Having a healthy diet helps filter out unnecessary things from your body faster. In addition to this, drink at least 7 to 8 glasses of water in a day and add amla, orange, and beet juice to your diet routine to detoxify the body.

If you’re too fond of sweets, gradually reduce the frequency and intensity of sweetness in your diet to help you restore your functionality and have sugar at permissible levels. These practices can help detoxify your body after a binge sugar-eating session.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here