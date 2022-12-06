Tips To Lower Your High Glycemic Index With The Help Of Ayurveda

Hyperglycemia is a medical condition that disrupts your body’s response to insulin, which ultimately results in improper glucose tolerance and elevated blood sugar levels.

Within Ayurveda, hyperglycemia is referred to as madhumey. As part of its therapy, it advises against consuming too much sugar and simple carbohydrates. Although regulating your high glycemic index can be challenging, it is not impossible. You can regulate your sugar levels by making a few lifestyle modifications. In contrast, Ayurveda offers some advice for controlling diabetes and blood sugar levels.

Shrawan Daga, founder, Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda shares how according to Ayurveda, the following elements play a significant role in the development of diabetes:

Laziness or lack of motivation to exercise

Daytime napping and other forms of excessive sleep

Overindulging in sugary treats

Use of yoghurt substitutes (curds) to excess

Consuming an excessive amount of Kapha-friendly foods

Glycemic Index management with ayurveda

The Glycemic Index diet was created to assist diabetics in maintaining blood sugar control. The diet emphasizes carbohydrates with the intention of consuming foods that cause blood sugar levels to rise gradually as opposed to suddenly, as is the case with fast-digesting foods.

“When compared to foods with a low or medium glycemic index, foods with a high glycemic index cause blood sugar levels to rise more quickly,” adds Daga.

The foregoing are the diabetes control procedures:

The traditional Indian medical practice of Ayurveda incorporates changes in nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle as key components of the successful management of the G.I index.

Many ayurvedic therapies can aid in detoxification, which is a vital step in the healing process.

Hyperglycemia management with dietary adjustments.

A meal with a lower glycemic index includes foods with a low GI. Generally, the glycemic index quantifies how much 50 g of a given carbohydrate boosts blood sugar levels in comparison to 100 g of pure glucose. Foods with a glycemic index of at least 70 are classified as having a high glycemic index, while those with a glycemic index of at least 55 are classified as having a low glycemic index.

“Simply adhering to regular mealtimes and consuming the healthiest foods in moderation constitutes a GI diet. A diet should consist of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It should also be nutrient-dense, well-balanced, and low in calories and fat which will lower your high glycemic index. Picking lean meats and low-fat dairy products. Limiting the consumption of fatty and sweet meals. Remember that sugar is made from carbohydrates, therefore the consumption should be in moderation,” believes Daga.

Ayurvedic Guidelines for low G.I diet

The medium glycemic index of foods is achieved by combining high glycemic foods with low glycemic foods, such as high glycemic index products with protein foods or low glycemic index fruit or legumes.

Fibre-rich foods include fruits, grains, and vegetables (such as barley, oats, millet, and whole wheat), Yava (barley), Godhuma (wheat), Shali (Saathi rice), Kodrava (grain variation), and Mudga (green gram), Kulattha, Adhaki (Toor dal), and Chanaka (Bengal gram) (horse gram) are examples of pulses.

It’s advised to avoid fried foods, tuber vegetables, soft drinks, and some fruits like mango, custard apple, dates, and bananas and cut back the consumption of alcohol, sugar-cane products, and pastries.

Daga suggests the following ayurvedic medicinal plants for lowering high glycemic index:

Fenugreek Seeds- Indian homes frequently incorporate fenugreek seeds into their diet. Two tablespoons of soaked fenugreek seeds in water overnight could be used for the next day to regulate blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon- The bioactive ingredients in cinnamon help to regulate hyperglycemia. Consumption is straightforward. Pour a glass of water with half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon in it, and consume in the morning.

Drumsticks- The Indian subcontinent is home to a wide array of mouthwatering meals that feature drumsticks. It may also aid in glucose regulation, which is a major advantage. When you’re thirsty, put a couple of slices in a gallon of water and sip from it.

On the other hand, leading a healthy lifestyle is crucial. To accomplish this, you should begin a regular exercise program. You should try a sattvic diet, consume more bitter fruits in addition to signing up for gym or yoga classes. Certain astringent-rich fruits and vegetables, like bitter gourd, spinach, pumpkin, and cabbage, can aid diabetic individuals in managing high GI levels.

