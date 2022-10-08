Tips To Make Natural Hair Colour At Home

Hair colour is in trend these days. Some of us use it to give us a new look, while others cover their white and grey hair. However, hair colours available in the market cause damage to the hair. They make our hair look dull and rough, because of the chemicals present in them.

So if you are thinking of giving yourself a new look while protecting your hair from damage, you can take the help of natural hair colour. You can easily prepare it yourself at home. Their speciality is that they not only give a new look to the hair but also help in hair growth and make it look shiny. So, today we are going to tell you how you can make different hair colours at home, that too wholly natural.

Henna and indigo dye:

Take a cup of henna powder, a cup of indigo powder, and one egg and mix it in a bowl.

Now add 1 teaspoon of hair conditioner to it and beat it. If the mixture is too thick then you can add curd or water to the mixture accordingly. Now apply it thoroughly to your hair with the help of a brush and leave it for 3 to 4 hours. Then clean the hair with normal water. Your hair will get a new look.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Amla powder and coconut oil dye:

Take 2 to 3 spoons of amla powder and 2 spoons of coconut oil in a bowl.

Now to make hair colour, heat the coconut oil and add amla powder to it. Your hair colour is ready. Now apply the mixture to your hair and keep it for 8 to 10 hours. Then wash the hair with normal water. Your hair will get a natural black colour. Your hair will be strong and healthy.

Henna and bay leave dye:

Keep half a cup of dry henna and 2 to 3 bay leaves in a bowl with a cup of water overnight. Boil it in the morning. When it cools down, filter it. Now clean the hair with shampoo and then apply it to wet hair and keep it for at least 1 hour. Then clean it with normal water. This natural hair colour will make your hair look naturally black and shiny.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here