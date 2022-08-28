Tips to Make Today Fun For Your Furry Friend

Dogs are a human’s best friend. They are sweet and loving animals, known for their loyalty and unconditional love. While the bond with your pet doesn’t require a day to be celebrated, you can use International dog day, to make your furry friend feel special. To start with, take out extra time from your schedule to be with your pet dog. During this time there are plenty of things you can do to have fun. From taking them for a long walk to feeding them their favourite meal here’s what you should do on this International dog day.

Treat them

Pet owners know about the food their animal friends love. You can treat your dog with its favourite food. After all, everyone likes good food.

Get them gifts

Like everyone, dogs too love gifts. You can get your pet rope toys or hard chew toys like a bone. They would even love to have a soft toy resembling them. The toys would keep your animal friend busy and high on energy when you are not around.

Take them out for a walk

Take your dog out for a walk in a new location. This will make them feel energetic and break their monotonous cycle. You can also set them free to explore in an enclosed space.

Play with them

You can try teaching your dog a new trick like making them learn how to do a handshake, or learning the commands on sit, stand, and rollover. Take them out, you can play fetch games.

Take them to a Spa

What better way to make them feel special than getting them a good grooming session? You may take them out to a professional dog spa or treat them at home. Give them a nice massage with coconut oil and use a brush to comb their hair afterwards. The spa session will help your furry friend feel all special.

