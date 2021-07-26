Tips to Preserve Green Chillies For Weeks

It is a known fact that green chillies are a hot favourite with people who love spicy food. Apart from their fiery taste, they are also a great source of vitamins, which makes them more beneficial compared to red chillies. Chillies, like all other vegetables, need to be preserved and consumed fresh. If you store them in the fridge for a week, then they start getting bad. For this reason, most people either buy fewer chilies or keep looking for ways to preserve them for the most number of days.

Here we are going to give a few tips on preserving chillies even after keeping them in the fridge:

While buying chilies from the market, you need to make sure that there aren’t any rotten ones in the bunch. In order to store them, you need to first wash the chillies with water and then soak them in cold water for half an hour. Take the chillies out of water and break them into half. If any chilli has gone bad or is rotten, then chop it in half and discard the bad part. Take out all the green chillies from the water and use a paper towel to dry them out. The chillies should be wrapped in a paper tissue and stored in a ziplock bag in the fridge. Doing this will prevent them from getting directly cooled.

If you follow all the six steps listed above, you will find that the chillies will remain fresh for more than two weeks.

There’s another set of instructions you can follow in order to preserve the chilies:

— Remove the chili and put it in the grinder and make it into a paste. Then put it in a tray and cover it with cling film.

— After a few hours have passed, you can take them out and transfer them to a freezer-safe bag.

— With the help of a straw, leak out the extra air from the bag.

In this way, it is possible to store green chilies for months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here