Tips To Prevent Exposure To Toxic Substances

We are often surrounded by harmful toxic substances in our day-to-day life. These toxic elements pose several health risks including cancer. If there are young children in your house, it can further be detrimental to their IQ.

While it is not easy to completely eliminate the chemical substances from your home or environment, you can take certain precautions by making a few alterations in your lifestyle.

Doing so will reduce the exposure to toxic components and reduce health risks for your family members.

Wash your hands before eating

It is crucial to wash your hands before eating to prevent yourself from getting unnecessary toxic elements getting into your mouth. Not washing your hands before eating could make heavy metals get into your body, which may lead to several health issues.

Workout to reduce toxins in the body

Regular exercise helps the body flush out harmful toxins. Regular workout improves the functioning of the liver, kidney and other body parts as well as improves the lymphatic system, which works as the body’s natural defence against toxins.

Avoid the use of plastic

In addition to being bad for the environment, plastic bottles can be detrimental to your health as well. Plastic containers or bottles contain bisphenol A or BPA, which are highly disruptive to one’s endocrine system. Buying containers that are BPA-free contains other additives which are equally harmful. Endocrine disruptors like BPA adversely impact the body’s growth, metabolism and energy level.

Filter your water

There is an increase in exposure to all types of toxic chemicals because of industrial pollutants that run off into our water sources among other things. Therefore, having a good water filter is essential in reducing exposure to toxic elements.

Do not wear shoes in the house

When we go out, dust, pesticides, bacteria and viruses get attached to our shoes. In order to keep the home safe from getting infected it’s better to keep the shoes outside or not to use the shoes at home.

