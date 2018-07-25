English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tips To Select Your Party Wear Kurtis
Kurtas today makes one look decent and graceful all at the same time. Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik and Fashion Designer Reynu Taandon bring to you how to flaunt yourself in Kurtas.
Kurti is a dressing staple for every occasion in which a woman can look stylish, trendy, and yet manage to look decent and graceful all at the same time so make sure you are flaunting this trend in style.
Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik and fashion designer Reynu Taandon, have listed ways on to flaunt yourself in Kurtas.
* Wide range of fabric: You can spoil yourself with a wide range of party wear kurtis in georgette, silk and cotton, satin, organza, brocade and velvet are a great buy to make heads turn in any party. The fabric is designed with adornments in a way that the blend proves to be a winner at social gatherings!
* Pair them right: Pairing it up is never a thing to worry about, you always have a thousand of options. Pair it up with jeans, trousers, salwars, chudidar, capri, skirts or shorts.
* Go for detailing: Make your style statement by flaunting a party wear kurti that has been highlighted by appliqué, patch work, thread embroidery, kundan, shibori dying and block printing, kurtis are in vogue and is set to change the facade of the Indian fashion market. You can even flaunt it with stylish, interesting necklines and sleeves that feature intricate detailing.
* Accessorize it well: Accessorizing the kurti is very important! Pair it with wooden bangles or a single neckpiece for casual outings. For A party, wear some kadas, chunky ear rings and kolhapuri chappals.
* Try out different cuts: Designer kurtis with different cuts look fabulous with flared and narrow trousers on an evening party. High low kurtis, anarkalis, asymmetrical, trail cut, Kaftan style etc, are in trend these days, But remember no matter how beautiful a kurta is, if it's not styled the right way and with appropriate bottoms, it can fall flat.
* Fusion it up: Try out the fusion of Indian and Western fashion trends if you want to try out something out from the usual. Indi western kurtis are hot favorite among colleges. Dhoti Style, layering up with jacket, cape sleeved kurti styles are some of the latest trending styles. Also we can create our own style by mix and match using what is available in our wardrobe.
