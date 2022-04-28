Tips To Take Care of Your Baby’s Skin This Summer

Summer can be a difficult time for babies, especially newborns. In addition to having sensitive and under-developed skin, babies lack the capabilities to regulate their body temperature.

As a result, when the temperature rises, their skin may break out due to clogged sweat glands. Honestly, this can cause a lot of unpleasantness and make your otherwise delighted baby unhappy. Here are some skin care tips to keep your baby happy this summer by keeping their skin healthy.

Choose light and airy clothes

Light textiles, such as cotton and linen, will allow your baby’s skin to breathe. Try and stop overdressing your kid at bedtime; a soft playsuit or romper will keep your baby comfy on hot summer nights. To avoid heat absorption, consider dark colours such as red, indigo, or olive when going out.

Soothe their skin with natural product

Rashes are more likely to appear in the skin folds around the forearm and neck, behind the knees, and all around the bottom. Maintain a clean and dry environment in these areas. A dab of baby powder containing ingredients such as Natural Zinc, Khus Grass, and Neem can assist take out sweat and keep the skin dry. If you notice any signs of skin inflammation, add a thin layer of calamine lotion to the irritated skin to soothe it.

A bath will keep them cool and fresh

If your baby likes bathing, frequent wipe downs or sponge baths are the ideal way to take away the sweat. Changing clothes and diapers on a regular basis can help them feel refreshed while also avoiding skin irritation and diaper rashes.

Always use lukewarm water to clean your baby’s skin. Allow them to have some diaper-free time while playing on the mat. But remember to cover the mat with a cotton cloth.

