Tips To Take Care of Your Hair Extension and Scalp Health

Whether you wish to add some volume to your hair or get the hairdo you have been wanting for days, hair extensions are a great option you can go ahead with. It is also one of the best alternatives for people to cover up a bad haircut. They even add length to your hair. However, you need to take proper care to avoid dull strands or irreversible damage to your natural hair.

Here are a few steps you should follow to avoid damage:

Wash your hair properly

It is extremely important to regularly wash hair extensions with shampoo and warm water to avoid damaging your natural locks.

Use hair conditioner

Don’t forget to use a conditioner after washing your hair extensions for proper nourishment. Conditioning once a week will help you to retain the shine and texture.

Avoid Tangling

Yes, we know stopping your hair from getting tangled is not in your hand while you’re asleep. However, there are certain ways that can help you prevent from waking up to a bird’s nest. Next time, tie them back loosely before going off to sleep.

Don’t sleep with wet extensions

Your hair is weakest when it’s wet. Always remember to dry them up before hitting the bed. Investing in a good hair dryer will help you achieve the goal quicker.

Replace them regularly

It is always recommended to keep replacing hair extensions from time to time. According to hairstylists, replacing extensions every six to eight weeks will help you to avoid tangling and matting.

Don’t use too many products

Although you can style your hair into curls or waves or just simply straighten them. Using too many chemical-heavy products and heat-involving hair appliances can damage your original hair and affect your scalp health.

