Tips To Take Care Of Your Pets During Diwali

Diwali festival is celebrated by bursting crackers and for pet parents it could be a matter of concern and anxiety. Watching your pets hiding in a corner is certainly not the way you want to spend Diwali. They are after all, as much a part of your family. But, with Diwali come crackers and loud noises. The festival can quickly turn dangerous and anxiety-inducing for your furry companions.

Here are 5 tips to keep your pets safe during the festival of lights:

Keep Pets Indoors

Make sure your pets are far away from any fireworks and crackers. It would be a good idea to shut the doors and windows of your house to reduce the loud noise. This also helps your pet not wander out in danger. Also make sure, all earthen lamps and other lights are not somewhere that can harm your cat or dog.

Invest In Earmuffs

Cover your pet’s ears with soft earmuffs. Alternatively, you can also use a soft piece of cloth or cotton ball. All the noise created by fireworks could frighten them. As it turns louder during the night, it can become unbearable for your fur babies. Another trick can be to play soothing music to distract them from noise outside.

No Sweets For Pets

Remember, sweets are not for your pets. Consuming it can have a negative impact on their digestive system. Stick to their regular food and don’t offer them anything to eat, which could put their health at risk.

Pre-Anxiety Medicines

Consider taking your pet to a veterinary doctor before the evening festivities commence. Getting them pre-anxiety medicines can help soothe their nerves. Also, make sure to keep their water bowls filled. This is a great way to deal with anxiety.

Early Exercise

The evening of Diwali, instead of skipping your pet’s evening exercise, take them out early. Late night walks during all the noise of firecrackers could be risky for pets.

